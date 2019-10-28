House party shooting in Carmichael leaves 1 man dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) -- Sacramento County Sheriff's detectives are still looking for suspects in a house party shooting that left a young man dead early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in Carmichael near Auburn Boulevard and Interstate 80.

Neighbors say a traffic jam was caused by party-goers who descended on an Airbnb rental on Pasadena Avenue.

“This type of thing should not happen in any neighborhood, I feel sorry for anybody that has an Airbnb that this type of thing happens," said neighbor Marty Rogers.

Rogers’ security cameras caught young people by the hundreds making their way down the street after parking cars on lawns and blocking driveways.

“You could hear the music, the screaming, the yelling, the burnouts, the cars that went way too fast up and down the street with this many people," Rogers said.

Neighbors say they’ve suffered every weekend since the house was listed on Airbnb a month ago.

“There was underaged drinking, there was drug use, you name it, was there," said Rogers.

“This is something we’ve seen more of over the years," said Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesperson Tess Detering.

The sheriff’s office says out of control parties, fueled by social media notices, is a problem when trying to identify witnesses to a crime.

Detectives suspect that two groups of young men got into a fight that ended up on the street. Attempts of CPR to the victim were unsuccessful.

Detectives say out of control house parties are hard to work.

“People are maybe reluctant to come forward at first," said Detering.

Investigators want to assure witnesses that they want to focus on solving the murder, and are unconcerned about underage drinking or drug use at the party.

Neighbors say the tragic shooting was predictable as the parties escalated.

"It just kept getting worse and worse. Everybody saw it coming," said Rogers.

Security cameras caught the family of the victim grieving as the sun rose, as well as parents lining up outside the shooting scene hoping to get word from their wayward kids.

"Their kids were missing and they're trying to figure out where their kids were, they're phones pinged this address last," said Rogers.

Members of the neighborhood watch are meeting with code enforcement and are looking into a civil suit against the owner of the home where the parties are being held.