Modesto police are searching for attempted murder suspect

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for a Modesto man who is wanted for attempted murder, terrorist threats and domestic violence, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Detectives said 52-year-old Jose Martinez Jr. was involved in a domestic violence incident on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Dale Road in Modesto.

Martinez is suspected of attempted murder and related charges on an unidentified victim who sustained unspecified injuries but is expected to recover, according to officials.

If anyone has information on Martinez Jr.’s whereabouts, Modesto police are asking them to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.