Police lockdown school and arrest 2 suspects after car chase crash in Madera

Posted 8:54 PM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53PM, October 28, 2019

Monique Munoz, left. Fernando Aguirre, right.
Photos courtesy of City of Madera Police Department.

MADERA, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested two suspects Monday after a short car chase ended in a crash in Madera, according to the City of Madera Police Department.

Officials said police were chasing a car that was involved in a carjacking in Gilroy.

The car chase ended at the Central Madera exit and I street when the suspects’ car crashed into a guardrail and a man and woman got out and fled on foot near Saint Joachim’s Catholic School, officials said.

Police said they contacted the school and requested a lockdown.

The woman, Monique Munoz, ran into a neighborhood near South Park Drive and North Park Drive, where she was arrested, according to officials.

Police said the man, Fernando Aguirre, ran across the freeway and into a house on H Street. The homeowners were yelling at Aguirre to leave when officers arrived and arrested him, according to officials.

Police said once both suspects were in custody they contacted the school to remove the lockdown.

 

