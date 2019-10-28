Video shows dangling power line causing sparks in Vacaville backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Frightening video shows just how quickly a downed power line can lead to a fire.

Colleen O'Connor-Garner, who lives in Vacaville, shared the video her sister took of a dangling power line causing sparks in her backyard.

O'Connor-Garner says she and her sister, who had evacuated from the Santa Rosa area, saw a PG&E truck nearby and flagged it down to turn off the power.

"It was scary when the fire department came and could not do anything and PG&E had no one to send," O'Connor-Garner wrote to FOX40. "But such a stroke of luck we saw a PG&E truck randomly driving, and he stopped when we flagged him down."

O'Connor shared photos of the aftermath, including a hole burned into the ground. She says workers trimmed the trees and PG&E arranged for the lines to be repaired.

It was not immediately known what led to the line coming loose.

Cassandra Webb contributed to this report.