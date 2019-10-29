Kincade Fire: Salvation Army relief effort

Actor, comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77

Posted 10:55 PM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56PM, October 29, 2019

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — Actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died at the age of 77.

Witherspoon died at his Southern California home in Sherman Oaks.

His family confirmed his death through his Twitter account Tuesday night, saying, “It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away.”

The comedian was best known for his role in the “Friday” movie franchise, as well as playing John “Pops” Williams on the “The Wayans Bros.” sitcom.

This story is developing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.