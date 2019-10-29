Actor, comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — Actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died at the age of 77.

Witherspoon died at his Southern California home in Sherman Oaks.

His family confirmed his death through his Twitter account Tuesday night, saying, “It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away.”

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. – The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn — John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019

So…my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol. Love U Dad…I’ll miss u. – J.D. pic.twitter.com/zvzep5S11I — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) October 30, 2019

The comedian was best known for his role in the “Friday” movie franchise, as well as playing John “Pops” Williams on the “The Wayans Bros.” sitcom.

This story is developing.