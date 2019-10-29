Annual charity game between Rocklin, Whitney high schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina went to Rocklin High School to talk to the players and coaches involved in this week's Halloween charity game.

All proceeds raised during this game will be donated to the Matt Redding foundation. All Varsity players will be dressed in costume during the game. Each player must get at least a $20 sponsor to donate to this cause. This is a fun community event that both Rocklin and Whitney are participating in. Rocklin Police will be there to throw out the first pitch, Cobblestone Elementary School Choir will be singing the National Anthem, we will have a raffle, BBQ, snack bar, and several other ways to raise money for the Matt Redding Foundation.

2nd Annual Charity Halloween Game

Wednesday, October 30

4 p.m.

Rocklin High School