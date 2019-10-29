California winds may have claimed 3 lives

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — California winds that have fueled wildfires at both ends of the state and prompted mass power shutdowns may also have claimed three lives.

KSEE-TV in Fresno reports 62-year old Edward Poulson and 59-year-old Iva Maria Poulson died Sunday when a tree fell on their Jeep in a remote area of Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says the tree hit the Jeep, which drove off an embankment and hit other trees as winds hit nearly 30 mph.

Neighbors say the Poulsons lived in the town of Coarsegold and the husband had retired last year.

The Jeep was found Monday night after the couple’s son reported them missing.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel identified a homeless woman who died Sunday after being crushed by a tree felled in high winds as 55-year-old Deseire Quintero.