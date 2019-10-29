Gunshot victim dies after car crashes on the way to the hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man wounded by gunfire died early Monday morning after the car that was taking him to the hospital crashed into another car, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers said they responded to a shooting at around 12:03 a.m. along Traction Avenue at El Camino Avenue. When they arrived, witnesses told the officers that the gunshot victim was on his way to a local hospital in a civilian car, police said.

At around 12:22 a.m., Sacramento Sheriff’s dispatch told police that deputies were at the scene of a crash involving two cars at the intersection of Hurley Way and Morse Avenue. Officials said 28-year-old Joseph Treneil of Sacramento was in one of the cars and was found to have at least one gunshot wound, according to officials.

Investigators said Treneil died from his wounds at the scene of the crash while the unidentified driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Officials said the California Highway Patrol investigated the crash while detectives and crime scene personnel are investigating the shooting, trying to determine a motive.

Detectives are asking any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Officials said callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.