Kincade Fire: Salvation Army relief effort

Healthy Halloween treats

Posted 11:23 AM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22AM, October 29, 2019
Data pix.

Registered dietitian Karina Knight stopped by to share a few healthier options to indulge in this Halloween.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.