Man arrested in Sonora for allegedly beating and threatening a witness

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars in Sonora after police said he allegedly struck a witness in the head and kept a fixed-blade knife hidden, according to the Sonora Police Department.

Police said they went to a local emergency room just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning when they were told a patient was being treated for injuries after being struck in the head and face at a home on South Stewart Street.

Investigators learned that 21-year-old Cole Cranstoun allegedly knocked the patient out because Cranstoun was allegedly upset that the patient called 911 to help a friend who needed medical attention, according to officials.

Police said they tracked down Cranstoun at his home on Stewart Street a short time later and arrested him after he was allegedly found carrying a fixed-blade knife under his clothing.

Cranstoun is being charged for multiple felonies, including battery, threatening a witness, possessing a dagger and violating probation related to a previous violent crime.