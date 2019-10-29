Man arrested in Sonora for allegedly beating and threatening a witness

Kincade Fire: Salvation Army relief effort

Posted 2:55 PM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:53PM, October 29, 2019

Cole Cranstoun, 21.
Photo courtesy of Sonora Police Department.

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars in Sonora after police said he allegedly struck a witness in the head and kept a fixed-blade knife hidden, according to the Sonora Police Department.

Police said they went to a local emergency room just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning when they were told a patient was being treated for injuries after being struck in the head and face at a home on South Stewart Street.

Investigators learned that 21-year-old Cole Cranstoun allegedly knocked the patient out because Cranstoun was allegedly upset that the patient called 911 to help a friend who needed medical attention, according to officials.

Police said they tracked down Cranstoun at his home on Stewart Street a short time later and arrested him after he was allegedly found carrying a fixed-blade knife under his clothing.

Cranstoun is being charged for multiple felonies, including battery, threatening a witness, possessing a dagger and violating probation related to a previous violent crime.

