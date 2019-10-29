Possibly armed suspect barricaded inside South Sacramento home

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police officers, SWAT team members and crisis negotiators are in South Sacramento as a possibly armed suspect refuses to leave a residence following a slow car chase.

Neighbors who live in and around Mello Court told FOX40 they saw the driver of a pickup truck driving around 5 mph into the area with patrol cars following closely behind. The truck hit a spike strip before the driver got out and entered a nearby house.

The Sacramento Police Department said the suspect is wanted on suspicion of domestic violence-related assault and kidnapping.

@SacPolice are working a pursuit/barricaded suspect in area of Mello Court. Suspect is possibly armed, with a known subject in a residence. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are enrt. PIO enrt to scene. pic.twitter.com/8205ztOLgk — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 29, 2019

This story is developing.