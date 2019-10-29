Sacramento cleans up damage from strong weekend winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Long before Sacramento was named “America’s Farm to Fork Capital,” it was the “City of Trees.”

Many of those trees were looking quite humble following Sunday's near 50 mph wind gusts and the 30 mph gusts that followed Tuesday.

The city was prioritizing cleanup efforts by first removing trees that blocked roadways.

It was not surprising the William Land Golf Course did not have many customers on a day that was so blustery. Golfers would have to contend with new tree hazards lining almost every fairway.

For many people around Sacramento, the wind was nothing more than an irritation. But a situation after dark in the Arden-Arcade area reminded residents what 30 mph gusts can do to utility lines.

Wires came down on Joseph Avenue and the California Highway Patrol had to block traffic while a Sacramento Municipal Utility District utility worker investigated. They turned out to be AT&T lines, not electric, according to the CHP. The worker was able to safely string them back up until AT&T could come out for a more permanent fix.