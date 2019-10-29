Stockton woman loads up truck with donations for Kincade Fire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Stockton woman loaded up her truck and was set to make the trek to help families and animals impacted by the Kincade Fire.

“Little, simple things that help, you know?” said Stanislaus County animal rescuer Bobbie Carne.

Carne said after watching the devastating toll the Kincade Fire has had on Sonoma County, she felt compelled to act.

“I’m gonna go. I’m tired of feeling like I’m not doing anything, I’m not helping the animals, I’m not helping anybody,” said Carne. “I haven’t got a whole lot of donations yet so I just took it upon myself to come and buy some and take what I can take up there.”

On her Facebook page, she asked friends, family and strangers to do the same.

“Always think you have it bad, somebody’s always got it worse, and just think about that,” said Carne.

Carne said she is hoping that people will donate other supplies such as mattresses, blankets, toiletries and tents. Carne was also planning on donating brand new clothes.

It's a selfless act that comes every year. During the Carr Fire, Carne loaded up her truck with donations and in 2015, she helped save a mountain lion cub from the Butte Fire.

Carne said saving animals is her passion.

“If I get to evac animals, I’m so there. If I don’t, I’m still helping by feeding, walking, whatever I’m doing. Every little bit helps,” said Carne.

Helping others, Carne said is something that comes naturally.

“If you get a chance to go and help, please do because, at some point, everybody needs help,” said Carne.

Carne said she is planning on making the trip to Sonoma County on Wednesday.