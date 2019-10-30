Live: Emergency officials provide update on power shutoffs, wildfires
Kincade Fire: Salvation Army relief effort

Arson suspect arrested in small Geyserville fire, officials say

Posted 6:50 PM, October 30, 2019, by

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested and accused of arson after a crew responded to a report of a wildfire in Northern California.

A CalFire statement said engine crews were able to quickly contain the small fire in the Sonoma County community of Geyserville and identified a potential suspect.

CalFire law enforcement officers arrested 25-year-old Andrew Craig Faulkner on accusations of arson.

The statement did not give other details, and a CalFire spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.