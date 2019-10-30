Arson suspect arrested in small Geyserville fire, officials say

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested and accused of arson after a crew responded to a report of a wildfire in Northern California.

A CalFire statement said engine crews were able to quickly contain the small fire in the Sonoma County community of Geyserville and identified a potential suspect.

CalFire law enforcement officers arrested 25-year-old Andrew Craig Faulkner on accusations of arson.

The statement did not give other details, and a CalFire spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.