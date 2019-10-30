California launches website to aid wildfire, power shutoff victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new site was launched this week to help connect Californians affected by the wildfires and power shutoffs with available resources.

The website lists resources about shelters, housing, food banks and health services. It also provides information on wildfires and how transportation is impacted by power shutoffs and wildfires.

California also secured a fifth Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It would help provide resources to fight the Hill Fire, which is burning in Riverside County.

The grant will allow local, state and tribal agencies fighting the fire to apply for a 75% reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

Other grants have aided crews fighting the Easy, Getty, Kincade and Tick fires.