Carmichael neighbor recounts deadly officer-involved shooting

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) -- A woman recounted the moments bullets flew right outside her Carmichael apartment Sunday, killing two people.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple calls Sunday night that a car had crashed into a tree and a man was waving a gun near a woman.

“A few gunshots and then about nine in consecutive,” said Heather Ayala.

Ayala said she heard those shots as she was inside her apartment watching TV with her grandson.

It all started around 12:30 a.m. when she heard a woman and man arguing outside her apartment complex on Angelina Avenue in Carmichael.

“There was a car that was crashed over here. I’m assuming that she was driving it because he kept screaming about her ruining his new car,” Ayala said. “He kept saying that he was going to harm her.”

Ayala said neighbors called 911 for help, but the arguing quickly escalated. Then her daughter called.

“'Grab the baby, get in the house, hide in the bathroom. There’s a man waving a gun,'” Ayala recalled her saying.

The man began shooting at the woman, striking her just as deputies were arriving at the scene, officials say.

“I heard them yell, 'Get out of the doorway, get out of the doorway!' Gunshots rang out," Ayala said. "We're all in the bathroom so we could hear it loud and clear. My grandson starts screaming."

Officials say deputies returned fire toward the man.

The woman and man were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Ayala said some of the bullets went through her neighbor’s apartment and through the walls.

“Through the walls ... just everywhere,” Ayala said. “A dog got struck in the middle of firing but, obviously, the police had to do what they had to do. But, you know, it's sad."

The victim’s family announced they will be holding a press conference Friday to address the shooting.

Officials told FOX40 the deputies involved were placed on administrative leave.