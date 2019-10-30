Correctional officer kills Sacramento prison inmate during stabbing attack

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento inmate who was attacking a fellow inmate Wednesday was shot and killed by a correctional officer.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports two inmates began stabbing another inmate around 7:35 p.m. in a California State Prison, Sacramento housing unit.

A CDCR officer shot at one of the attackers, hitting him once. Just after 8 p.m., the unidentified inmate died from the gunshot wound.

“It is against CDCR use of force policy to discharge warning shots inside a housing unit due to potential danger to staff and other inmates,” the CDCR said in its press release.

The inmate who was stabbed was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The CDCR’s Deadly Force Investigations Team is looking into the attack and shooting.