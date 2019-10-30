FOX40, Salvation Army team up for Kincade Fire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX40 and the Salvation Army are teaming up to help those affected by the destructive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

Nearly 200,000 residents have been forced to evacuate their homes as crews battle the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.

The fire began on Oct. 23 and quickly grew due to high winds.

As of Tuesday evening the Kincade Fire had burned 76,138 acres and was 15% contained. Nearly 200 structures have been destroyed and over 90,000 remain threatened.

The Salvation Army is serving three meals a day four shelters in Napa, San Rafael and Petaluma for evacuees of Kincade Fire.

The meals will be served at 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.