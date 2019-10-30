PG&E generators still leave some without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- If there’s one thing that can make prolonged power shutoffs more frustrating, it’s not having power when the surrounding area does have power.

Fulmer’s Auto Body shop is right inside the Placerville County limits, but when it comes to power, they were in no man’s land.

“We can’t catch a break. We’ve continued to come to the shop, staying open, just to try and get what we can get done,” said co-owner Leah Fulmer.

Leah and Roy Fulmer, owners of the body shop, said their power had been off for the better part of seven days. It effectively halted their business in its tracks.

“We can tear a car apart, but we can’t finish putting it back together,” Roy said.

But a minute down the road, Hog Wild Bar-B-Que was up and running as was most of Main Street business, which left the Fulmer’s feeling singled out.

A closer look at the 300 block showed odd-numbered storefronts powered up and the even numbers still in the dark.

A PG&E spokesperson told FOX40 the utility provided generator power to about 530 Placerville customers, like businesses with power lines running through the high fire danger zone but with properties not in the fire danger zone.

For the businesses just across the street, or in the Fulmers' case around the corner, with no power, PG&E said they were not in the high fire danger zone and they were not on a line that can be reenergized with the generator.

“We’re losing $3,000 a day,” Roy said.

The Fulmer’s said they lost enough money that they weren’t sure how they will pay their bills this month, including their PG&E bill.