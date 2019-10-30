Stockton police say suspected thief caught, wheelchair returned to child with cerebral palsy

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected thief is now behind bars, and a disabled boy’s once stolen wheelchair is now back home.

The Stockton Police Department says this happy ending is all thanks to the power of social media – the power of the Stockton community.

Yanelli Rodriguez, whose son had his wheelchair stolen, says she’s happy the wheelchair is now back with their family.

The moment was made possible thanks to Rodriguez’s determination.

Rodriguez says her 7-year-old son’s wheelchair was stolen from their south Stockton home Wednesday morning.

“Oh my God, they stole his wheelchair, and that’s when I jumped in the truck and went looking for it. And there was nothing,” Rodriguez said.

Her son has cerebral palsy, and without the wheelchair, his mobility is limited.

Rodriguez says because of the theft her son had to miss school.

“His wheelchair is everything,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has been searching for her son’s stolen wheelchair throughout Stockton. Officers and the family followed up on tip after tip, which lead to dead end after dead end.

Until several hours later, a woman spotted the child’s green and black wheelchair in north Stockton.

“This arrest, it took place where we’re at right here outside the Bank of Stockton. It’s a great ending to a very unfortunate situation,” Officer Joe Silva told FOX40.

Officers identified the suspect as Lonnie Frank, and they took him into custody.

“I just can’t wait to show him, that, hey, you know, I found it,” Rodriguez said.

According the Stockton Police Department, the suspect is facing felony possession of stolen property charges.