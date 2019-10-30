Kincade Fire: Salvation Army relief effort

Third annual Pumpkin Derby at Florin High School

Florin High School hosted their third annual Pumpkin Derby and Martina stopped by to check it out.

The school's principal described this event as a fun way to get the school together.

During this event, the student/faculty teams compete against each other using physics and engineering to construct a derby car that cannot exceed 20 pounds. The Ag-Tech Academy drilled holes and secured the axles and wheels while the Project Lead the Way-Engineering program will provided the components needed to build the “cars.” Additionally, the Culinary program served pumpkin bread to guests.

