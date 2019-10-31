Kincade Fire: Salvation Army relief effort

2 women killed while climbing icy California mountain

Posted 4:58 PM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, October 31, 2019

Photos of the search and recovery efforts courtesy of the Mono County Sheriff’s Office.

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two women were killed while climbing an icy canyon on California’s Red Slate Mountain.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office says a helicopter crew spotted the bodies Monday at an elevation of about 12,000 feet (3,650 meters).

Because of high winds and steep terrain recovery efforts were delayed until the following day.

The sheriff’s office identified the climbers as 22-year-old Michelle Xue of Los Angeles and 34-year-old Jennifer Shedden of Mammoth Lakes, California.

Officials say the women, who were prepared and well-equipped, were likely struck by falling rocks on the peak in the Sierra above Convict Lake.

The search began after the pair didn’t return as planned on Sunday.

