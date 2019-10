Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jerry is a sweet 6-year-old Lab mix in need of a home. He is located at Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

Arrived: June 2019

6 YO, Labrador Retriever mix

Sponsored Adoption (FREE)

Housebroken

Successfully lived with young children

Needs to be the only dog in the home

Medium energy (some play prior to relaxation)

Very affectionate, believes he’s a lap dog

Treat motivated, knows sit