Pedro spoke with Parole Agent II, Carla Fish, about Operation Boo. Tonight, law enforcement will hit the streets to make sure kids in the area are safe while trick or treating.
Learning about ‘Operation Boo’
-
Trump gets cheers, boos and ‘lock him up’ chants at World Series in DC
-
Turkey Launches Military Offensive in Syria, Days after Trump Announced Pullback of US Troops
-
Boo at the Zoo
-
Airshow Weekend Takes Flight with Blues and Brews Event
-
Search for small plane missing near North Carolina airport
-
-
35 Arrested in ICE Operation That Targeted 2,000
-
1,400 Marijuana Plants Seized from Ceres House in Massive Drug Bust
-
Why That #GreenShirtGuy at the Tucson City Council Meeting Couldn’t Stop Laughing
-
Wisconsin Man Accused of Making THC Cartridges Charged
-
San Joaquin Deputies Raid Suspected Illegal Gambling Operation
-
-
PG&E considering preemptively shutting off power Wednesday, Thursday due to extreme weather conditions
-
32 Parachuting Soldiers Hurt, 4 Hospitalized in Mississippi
-
CBP Chief on Video of Crying 11-Year-Old: ‘The Girl is Upset and I Get That. But her Father Committed a Crime.’