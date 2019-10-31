Missing woman found dead after her truck falls down embankment in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A family member found a missing woman dead Thursday after her pickup truck went off the road and down an embankment near Nevada City.

Crystal Ashworth was last seen Sunday as she was leaving Uncle Sonny’s in Cedar Ridge, according to a family member. She was meant to drive to a friend’s house 10 minutes away.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reports Ashworth’s 2004 Nissan Frontier was found four days later just off Highway 49 at Nishinam Gulch Road. Investigators believe she drove off the side of the highway and 300 feet down an embankment.

An autopsy will help determine how long Ashworth’s body had been in the area, as well as how she died.