New Chando’s Cantina in El Dorado Hills

Posted 11:31 AM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, October 31, 2019
Gary took a trip to El Dorado Hills to check out the newest Chando's Cantina, opening just in time for a Dia de los Muertos celebration.

