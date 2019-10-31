Police department releases officer interviews from morning after Stephon Clark’s death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department released two hourlong videos of the internal interviews with the officers involved in Stephon Clark’s shooting death.

Officer Jared Robinet and Officer Terrance Mercadal were both interviewed on the morning of March 19, 2018. The night before, both officers were responding to reports of car break-ins in South Sacramento when they followed Clark as he ran into his grandmother’s backyard. They opened fire, killing Clark, who was unarmed.

Watch the videos in their entirety below. Viewer discretion is advised:

Nearly a year after Clark’s death, the Sacramento Police Department publicly released its findings from its internal affairs investigation, which included a 672-page report.

Robinet and Mercadal have since been cleared of any wrongdoing by local, state and federal investigators. Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said in September that the officers had returned to “full, active duty.”