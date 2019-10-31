Sacramento police identify suspect who held 8 people hostage in Oak Park home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police identified the 27-year-old man accused of kidnapping a teenager and holding her hostage inside an Oak Park house along with seven other people.

Eric Leyva was arrested after a nearly 24-hour standoff. He has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police say they first responded to a domestic assault on Cabrillo Way around 10:30 a.m. There they found a victim with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers began searching for the attacker, now identified as Leyva, and around 4 p.m., found him in a white pickup truck in South Sacramento. Refusing to stop, the driver of the truck led officers on a slow-speed chase to Mello Court.

The driver was later detained and questioned but was not arrested.

The police department says Leyva, armed with a handgun, dragged a 13-year-old girl out of the truck and into a home on the Oak Park cul de sac with seven strangers inside.

“He said, ‘Hey, don’t nobody do nothing. I don’t want to hurt nobody,’” said Jorge Lopez, who was held hostage inside his home, along with other members of his family.

By Wednesday afternoon, all eight of the hostages had safely escaped and a chemical agent was used to draw Leyva out of the house.

While police have not identified the relationship between Leyva and the teenager, they do say the two know each other.