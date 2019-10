Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX40's meteorologist, Adam Epstein, got to teach and hang out with Mrs. Wittmann's fourth graders at Elitha Donner Elementary School.

Plus, Adam's parents made a special appearance.

Each month, Adam will visit a different school to teach kids about the one thing that affects us all — the weather.

Teachers: If you want Adam to visit your school, click HERE to sign up.