Woman’s 21-year-old son accused of stabbing her to death in Vacaville home

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say a 59-year-old woman was stabbed to death Thursday inside a Vacaville home and investigators have tied her 21-year-old son to the crime.

Neighbors woke up to a real-life nightmare early Halloween morning when Vacaville police say there had been a deadly stabbing just a few doors down on Rio Grande Drive.

“Never expected this to happen in my neighborhood,” said Armando Mosqueda. “It’s very sad, just very sad to see that this lady has passed away in a way that should never happen to anybody.”

Vacaville police said the 911 call came in around 7 a.m.

“Dispatchers could hear a woman screaming for help in the background,” said Vacaville Police Lt. Mark Donaldson.

Officers rushed to the scene but it was too late.

“They discovered a 59-year-old woman deceased,” Donaldson said. “We later learned she had sustained stab wounds. The investigation did uncover knives that appeared to have been used during the attack.”

Police also found the woman’s 21-year-old son, Shane Riley, who was the only other person in the home at the time of the crime.

FOX40 searched social media and found a post from his mother from March 2017 asking people to watch her son Shane on the first season of “13 Reasons Why” on Netflix.

Two months after the series premiered, jail records show Riley was picked up for DUI by Vacaville police.

“The whole situation is very sad,” Mosqueda told FOX40.

Mosqueda said he did not know Riley but he saw his mother nearly every morning as she walked to her mailbox.

“I always waved to her to say hello and to have a good day,” he said. ”Very nice person. I’m just very sad to hear the loss of her.”

He said news of her stabbing death sent shockwaves throughout the normally quiet, peaceful Vacaville neighborhood.

“I don’t know why this happened but nobody should have to leave this earth like this,” Mosqueda said.

Police said they have been called to the home multiple times over the years for domestic disturbances.

Investigators have not said what led up to the violent crime or a possible motive.