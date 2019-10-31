Kincade Fire: Salvation Army relief effort

Your Weekend, Oct. 31

Posted 11:59 AM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:56AM, October 31, 2019
Here's a list of fun events to fill Your Weekend.

Crawloween: Old Sacramento Halloween Bar Crawl
Old Sacramento Waterfront
Thursday 9 a.m.-Midnight

Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink
Ali Youssefi Square
Various Times

Souls of the City: Dia de los Muertos in Old Sacramento
Sacramento History Museum
Saturday 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

Twenty One Pilots: The Bandito Tour
Golden 1 Center
Sunday 8 p.m.

Make it a Night Pick:
Absorbed Fall Edition
Beatnik Studios
Friday 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
FOOD: Vallejo's Restaurant
Drink: Insight Coffee Roasters

