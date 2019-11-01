Antelope trick-or-treaters hit by paintballs, one teen hit in the face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) -- A few trick-or-treaters in the Antelope area said they were shot with paintballs Thursday night.

The incident, which occurred near Winter Oak Way and Palmerson Drive, caused bruising to one teen’s face.

“We’ve lived here for 16 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” resident Gina Barnes told FOX40.

Barnes said she got a call that her daughter had been hurt and she was bleeding.

“One of the other kids that was with her got hit in the face and then another boy that was with them got hit in the side, like in the abdomen and also in the thigh,” Barnes said.

In pictures that Barnes posted to Facebook, her daughter’s thigh was bruised from being hit with a paintball.

Several other parents were also reporting similar incidents in a Facebook neighborhood group.

“Within a few minutes there were six other locations where people were reporting getting shot at,” Barnes said.

Barnes said the teens are expected to be OK but she is hoping the people responsible are caught soon.

“That kind of equipment isn’t cheap either. So, I just wonder and I kind of encourage parents that may own that type of equipment, ask the questions: What are your kids up to?” Barnes said.

Both teens said their families have filed police reports.

They’re asking anyone in the area of Winter Oak Way and Palmerson Drive to check their surveillance cameras.

If you have any information about who may be responsible, call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.