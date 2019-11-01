California seeks quick fix to PG&E bankruptcy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he wants to speed up the troubled Pacific Gas & Electric bankruptcy case so the company can be restructured in time for next year’s wildfire season.

Newsom said he is calling a meeting of wildfire victims and PG&E executives, shareholders and creditors next week to accelerate what the Democratic governor called “a consensual resolution” to the bankruptcy case.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after a 2018 wildfire mostly destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people. The utility is facing up to $30 billion in potential damages from recent fires that were started by its equipment.

Shareholders and creditors are battling for control of the company and have put forth competing plans for the utility to emerge from bankruptcy.

Governor Gavin Newsom announces state has secured advisors to envision 21st century utility. Also assembled new strike team to work with California regulators on power shut offs. He’s also calling on parties of PG&E’s bankruptcy to speed it up to start changing utility. pic.twitter.com/EmvM59oI3Y — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 1, 2019

Governor Newsom: “PG&E as we know it cannot persist and continue. It has to be completely transformed, culturally …. operationally.” pic.twitter.com/6GQBFiQ87g — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 1, 2019

The company has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks as it has pre-emptively shut off power for millions of Californians as it tries to prevent downed power lines from starting fires.

The shutoffs have angered residents, businesses and local governments, who say the company has done a poor job of communicating.

“The creativity that so many people desire for PG&E to be a new company that prioritizes safety, understands the communities it serves, and is responsive to the needs of customers can only happen if we first get out of bankruptcy court,” Newsom said.

Governor Newsom says the money PG&E gave to his campaign does not and has not influenced anything he’s been doing to address the utility’s issues pic.twitter.com/19pufdrKE2 — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 1, 2019

He said the state would not hesitate to step in and restructure the utility if the parties fail to reach an agreement quickly to begin a transformation.

“All options are on the table,” Newsom said.

This story is developing.