CHP: Cal Fire vehicle involved in fatal crash in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are investigating a fatal traffic collision in Sonoma County that involved a Cal Fire vehicle.

The collision occurred on Lakeville Highway near Cannon Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The highway is closed between State Route 37 and State Route 116 while officials continue to investigate.

Lakeville Hwy remains closed during investigation of a fatal crash. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/tDhdF6gWes — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) November 1, 2019

Authorities say alternate routes for Marin County to Sonoma County will be either Highway 101 or State Route 121.

No additional details are available at this time.

Cal Fire crews have been in Sonoma County helping battle the Kincade Fire, which has burned more than 77,750 acres and destroyed 352 structures. It was 68% contained by Friday morning.

This story is developing.