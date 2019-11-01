Davis police investigate two Halloween night robberies

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Davis police are looking for two masked men who may have been behind two armed robberies on Halloween night.

The Davis Police Department says just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, two armed men walked up to a vehicle parked in a Shasta Drive apartment complex parking lot. Inside were two female victims, who were ordered to lay on the ground as the men rummaged through the vehicle.

Unable to find the keys to the victims’ vehicle, the armed men got away with a cell phone and cash. They reportedly ran to a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows and a getaway driver behind the wheel.

Around 45 minutes later on 7th and D streets, the police department reports two men, one of them armed, carjacked and robbed a female victim. They were last seen driving westbound on 7th Street in the victim’s new, white Honda Civic after stealing her keys, cell phone and wallet.

No one was injured in either robbery.

Police describe both suspects as being Hispanic and 6 feet tall. One had a light beard and neck tattoos and had a lean build. The other was around 200 to 220 pounds.

They were both wearing dark, hooded sweatshirts, black ski masks and dark denim jeans.

Following seven armed robberies in six weeks, Davis police are warning people to stay safe while walking at night and cooperate if confronted by a robber.