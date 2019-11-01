Delta Humane Society reaches out to community for financial help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Delta Humane Society in Stockton is dedicated to saving the lives of stray animals, but now, they need the community to save them.

“We rely on the community's support to help us stay open,” said Delta Humane Society board member Lance McHan.

McHan said as the only no-kill shelter in the Stockton area, the money the Delta Humane Society gets from adoptions is not enough to cover veterinarian and operation costs.

“We get our animals daily. Sometimes we get inundated with animals,” McHan explained.

For more than 50 years, they have served San Joaquin County.

The nonprofit told FOX40 donations slowed dramatically after two former employees were investigated for mishandling funds last year. On top of that, the shelter ended a partnership with a local thrift store.

It has been under new management since then, but McHan said donations never recovered.

“Right now we're up against a wall and we're trying to raise $25,000 before the end of the year,” he said.

On Friday, there were 150 cats and dogs in the shelter and McHan said their lives could be in danger if they cannot raise the money.

“I would hate to even contemplate what that would look like because all the animals that we have would have to go somewhere and most likely that would mean that they wouldn't go to a home,” McHan said.

Instead, those animals would end up in other shelters where they could then be euthanized. McHan said he is hoping it never comes to that.

“Every animal should have the opportunity to have a forever home,” he told FOX40.

If you want to help the Delta Humane Society go to their GoFundMe page or their website.