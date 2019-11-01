Kincade Fire: Salvation Army relief effort

Driver at large after trying to run over Fairfield officers

Posted 4:36 PM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, November 1, 2019

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver was able to escape after trying to run over officers Friday in Fairfield.

A source with the Fairfield Police Department tells FOX40 officers were serving a search warrant when they were nearly run over by a vehicle.

Officers shot at the person behind the wheel, who sped away and eventually escaped after a high-speed chase.

The police department has blocked off Dahlia Street in the area of Heather Drive.

There are no additional details about the driver.

It is unknown whether the driver or officers are injured.

This story is developing.

