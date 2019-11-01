Fairfield neighborhood shocked after man attempts to run over officers, escapes

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers are still searching for the suspect who they say attempted to run them over in a Fairfield neighborhood.

The Fairfield Police Department identified the suspect as 47-year-old Robert David Hanson.

Police say one officer fired at Hanson before he fled in his vehicle.

“I just wanted to know what was happening,” resident Iris Hasty said. “It looked like something straight out of the TV.”

Those who live on Dahlia Street say it was the most activity they’ve ever seen on their block.

It started around 3 p.m. Friday when police approached Hanson, a person they had been investigating.

When police arrived, Hanson was sitting in a gold Jaguar.

“Something occurred while he was in the vehicle where officers feared for their safety, and one officer discharged their firearm. Based on the evidence investigations has, they want him for assault with a deadly weapon, with a vehicle,” Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said.

The suspect took off before many neighbors even learned what had happened.

“It’s kind of shocking. We’ve never been that close to all this action,” resident Clara Rutledge said.

No one in the neighborhood was injured, but police say Hanson is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history and could be dangerous.

“Do not contact him. He has a lengthy criminal history: priors for firearms, vehicle pursuits, hostage-taking and drugs. And obviously today’s incident involves assault with a deadly weapon,” Jacobsen said.

Police say they hope to catch him soon before he threatens anyone else.

“I hope they find him and that everyone’s safe,” Rutledge said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Officials say they have found Hanson’s vehicle in Fairfield, but Hanson remains at-large.

The status of the Hanson is still unclear, but investigators believe he fled alone.

They are asking the public to call 911 if they see Hanson.