Man arraigned in Oak Park standoff, hostage situation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The suspect who refused to surrender to Sacramento police for more than 24 hours appeared in court Friday for the first time.

In an orange jumpsuit, Eric Leyva appeared before a Sacramento judge for his arraignment Friday.

Leyva was originally wanted by police after a domestic abuse situation Tuesday morning. Later that afternoon, Sacramento police say he was spotted as a passenger in a white pickup truck.

Investigators say the driver did not stop, leading police on a slow-speed chase, which ended in a cul de sac in Oak Park.

Police say it was there that Leyva, who was armed with a handgun, dragged a 13-year-old girl out of the truck and into a home with seven strangers inside.

Several hostages were able to escape after hours inside the house.

Leyva finally surrendered Wednesday afternoon after almost 24 hours of negotiations.

In the courtroom Friday, the judge asked if he needed a public defender.

He faces several charges from the incident, including kidnapping a child under 14, false imprisonment for the purposes of protection from arrest and carjacking.

Leyva is also being charged with rape, which possibly stems from the original domestic assault call, during which time police say he was armed with a knife.

FOX40 could not reach Leyva’s newly appointed attorney for comment.

He is being held without bail and will be back in court next week.