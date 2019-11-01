Modesto police searching for driver in Friday morning hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Surveillance video shows Modesto police using a spotlight Friday morning to search for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Neighbors said they heard the collision around 4:45 a.m. on Peppermint Drive off Oakdale Road, at which point they called 911.

“Our officers responded and they found an adult male who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. So, he was transported a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries,” Modesto police spokesperson Sharon Bear told FOX40.

Police knocked on doors in the neighborhood to investigate the crash, waking up some residents.

“There were like two or three cops down here and then there was probably like four or five cops down there. And they had everything all cautioned off,” resident Donovan Gagan said

Police say the victim, who has yet to be identified, was walking along Peppermint Drive when he was hit.

The driver then took off.

“It is kinda surprising that something like that would happen,” Gagan said.

Gagan told FOX40 he believes the victim was a transient man known to walk in the area.

“There was trash and stuff everywhere. All of this stuff that was in his cart that he was pushing was all over the road and stuff like that. And it’s not like he was crossing the road or anything, he was walking down the road,” Gagan said.

Neighbors said they hope investigators will track down the driver soon.

“They need to be caught, and they need to pay for it,” resident Toni Wyche said.

Modesto police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle they believe was involved in the crash. Bear said the vehicle appears to be a gray, 2008 through 2010 Saturn Vue SUV. According to police, the gray SUV will have damage to the front bumper and to the driver’s side door.