Sacramento man sentenced to 16 years in prison for human trafficking

(KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to 16 years in state prison Friday after being convicted of human trafficking, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

The West Sacramento Police Department arrested 37-year-old Charles Wayne Caldwell last year for several charges, including domestic violence and failing to update his sex offender registration.

Caldwell had reportedly struck a woman with a belt, injuring her while the two were staying in a motel on West Capitol Avenue.

West Sacramento detectives and investigators from the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office of Human Trafficking continued the investigation, which led to the discovery of more crimes.

Officials say they discovered evidence that Caldwell was involved in human trafficking, pimping and pandering.

The woman also revealed multiple incidents of abuse perpetrated by Caldwell and that she was forced into prostitution in the West Sacramento, Sacramento and the Bay Area.

Caldwell had pleaded no contest to one charge of human trafficking in August and admitted to a prior strike offense.

Officials say Caldwell had a history of violence and victimizing women.