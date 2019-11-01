Sheriff: 4 dead in Halloween night shooting in Contra Costa County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a Halloween night party at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday.

The shooting in Orinda, a community of about 20,000 just east of Oakland, happened at a party with more than 100 people, Police chief David Cook told the East Bay Times. He said officers responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. Thursday and found four people dead at the scene.

No information on the victims was immediately available and police were investigating what prompted the violence.

The home where the party was held is in a neighborhood of multimillion-dollar homes.

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene.

Residents of the neighborhood were frustrated with noise from the party before the shooting, said neighbor Chris Gade, who estimated that the party drew about 100 people.

"It was just more of a noise complaint that we were worried about originally," he told reporters.

Then Gade said he heard gunshots and saw people "screaming and fleeing down the hill."

"I think everybody in our neighborhood immediately locked our doors and started messaging each other, trying to figure out what was going on," he said. "This just doesn't happen in Orinda."

