Ski season preview at Sugar Bowl Resort

If you're looking to hit the slopes this winter, you have a bit more time to pick up season passes.

PG&E's power outages have forced at least one Tahoe-area ski resort to delay its snow making for the season.

Sugar Bowl Resort said that it's been without power on and off for the past several weeks, making it difficult for them to make snow.

They say this has stopped them from taking advantage of recent cold temperatures in the area -- that would have been perfect for the snow-making process.