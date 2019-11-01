Teen battling cancer asks Make-A-Wish for a bus to help his community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) -- He could have asked for anything, like a trip to the Super Bowl or a ride in a race car. But Cameron Aguilar just wished for a bus.

“We could really be helping out people just around the corner. We don’t need to go really far to help out,” Cameron said.

The 17-year-old and his mother already purchased a bus. They planned to use it to take their family salon mobile and stand out from the competition.

But a diagnosis quickly altered their priorities. Cameron had stage 4 colon cancer.

While he prayed to God for himself, he wished to the Make-a-Wish Foundation for others.

“It’s not common to see a wish like this when you see a child trying almost trying to give back their wish,” said Northeastern and Central California and Northern Nevada Make-A-Wish President and CEO Jennifer Stolo.

Cameron and his family had decided their mobile salon should be dedicated to their Stockton-based ministry, Love Thy Neighbor, and should serve those who cannot pay for their services.

“And then I kind of thought, ‘Why not use the skills that our family business has to give back to the homeless?’” Cameron told FOX40.

Make-A-Wish teamed up with Adventist Health, a health care company based on the Seventh-day Adventist Church, to convert their bus into a mobile salon for the homeless.

“He’s actively doing something to improve the lives of the community, which is our mission at Adventist Health,” said Adventist Health CEO Scott Reiner. “So, we saw a direct connection.”

Hundreds of Adventist Health employees revealed the newly-painted bus to Cameron Friday in a ceremony at Bayside Church in Granite Bay as part of their company Missionary Week.

The next phase involves converting the inside of the bus into a mobile salon, putting Cameron one step closer to the new vision for his future.

“I found that good balance, get control of my life and it’s going well,” Cameron said.