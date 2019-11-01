Victim wounded in shooting near midtown Sacramento church

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting near a midtown church.
At least one person was wounded when gunfire rang out near Bayside Church on 19th and V streets, according to police.
That victim sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.
By just before 8 p.m., Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong said at least one suspect had been detained after hiding in a nearby house.
Now, Leong says officers are trying to detain “several others.”
This story is developing.