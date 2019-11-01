Victim wounded in shooting near midtown Sacramento church

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting near a midtown church.

At least one person was wounded when gunfire rang out near Bayside Church on 19th and V streets, according to police.

HAPPENING NOW: This is the scene across from ⁦@BaysideChurch⁩ near 19th & V…. where ⁦@SacPolice⁩ say a gunman wounded someone and then holed up in a house across the street. We're told the gunshot wound is not life-threatening. ⁦@FOX40⁩ pic.twitter.com/WIAJbie8ii — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) November 2, 2019

That victim sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

By just before 8 p.m., Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong said at least one suspect had been detained after hiding in a nearby house.

Now, Leong says officers are trying to detain “several others.”

Trying to detain several others..traffic being diverted. — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) November 2, 2019

