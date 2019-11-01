Kincade Fire: Salvation Army relief effort

Victim wounded in shooting near midtown Sacramento church

Posted 7:42 PM, November 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00PM, November 1, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting near a midtown church.

At least one person was wounded when gunfire rang out near Bayside Church on 19th and V streets, according to police.

That victim sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

By just before 8 p.m., Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong said at least one suspect had been detained after hiding in a nearby house.

Now, Leong says officers are trying to detain “several others.”

This story is developing.

