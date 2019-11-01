Woman’s relatives speak out after she was killed by her boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Sacramento County Sheriff’s investigators say a 23-year-old woman was killed by her boyfriend Sunday on a street corner in Carmichael.

Police identified the woman as Channell Brown, and those who loved her are speaking out about her and her violent death.

“My sister was a beautiful person, beautiful person inside and out who loved hard and as a result is no longer with us,” Brown’s sister Keonna Brown said.

Brown’s relatives say the relationship between the two was troubled for some time, and they want others trapped in domestic violence situations to get out and get help.

It was 12:30 a.m. when Carmichael residents heard a crash. They dialed 911 when they saw Ernest Easterling, her boyfriend, aiming his gun at Brown.

Deputies who arrived on scene say they tried to get Easterling to lower his weapon and surrender, but he ignored them.

Easterling fired multiped times at Brown before deputies shot him to death.

Brown’s relatives now want to inspire others to live a life of freedom and peace, a life which was denied to Brown.

Relatives held a vigil and have been lighting candles to show their love for Brown.