CHP: Man dies after car crashes into Sacramento River

WALNUT GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man lost control of his car and died Friday after crashing into the Sacramento River, according to South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

Officials said a 42-year-old man was driving north of Walnut Grove on River Road near Levee Road around 8 p.m. when he lost control of his 2002 Ford Mustang. The car careened off the west roadway edge, downhill over the embankment and into the Sacramento River, according to officials.

The Walnut Grove Fire Department responded to the crash and found the Ford upside down in the water, near the river’s edge, according to officials. Fire personnel went into the river to retrieve the driver, who was found dead.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the car, but officials said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be related to the crash. Officials said the identity of the driver will be released by the Sacramento County Corner’s Office after next of kin is notified.

If anyone has any information related to this crash, please contact Officer Franchini at 916-681-2300.