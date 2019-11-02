Colusa County family searching for loved one who went missing a week ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMS, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Colusa County family is desperately searching for their loved one who went missing a week ago.

18-year-old Jose Canchola was reported missing Sunday after attending a party on Myers Road in Williams.

Canchola’s family says it's very unlike him to disappear without a trace because he would always call his father to let him know he would be staying out late.

“The last day was Saturday on the 26th of October when we last heard of him,” a family member said.

It was around 2 a.m. Sunday when they say Canchola’s father heard a knock at his front door.

A family member says a girl, who was at the party and supposedly taking care of Canchola, was the 2 a.m. visitor, and she gave his father some disturbing news.

According to the family, the girl had gone to the home to return Canchola’s phone to his father.

The family says several people at the party told them that Canchola went running toward an orchard.

His father and loved ones immediately went to search for him, but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since that night.

“We come every day to the orchard. We search. We search,” a family member said. “These nights are cold. It’s frustrating for us because we want answers.”

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office also held a search party earlier in the week, with no sign of the missing man.

“My family doesn’t eat good. Their appetite is bad now. We gotta eat cause we gotta be strong cause if someone calls at 2 p.m., we got to be there,” a family member said.

The family says they’re continuing to post flyers and searching the orchard.

They’re hoping anyone who was at the party or who may know where Canchola is speaks up.

“It’s hard because all these kids at the party don’t want to say anything. They say he ran,” a family member said. “God is with us, and he will help us bring Jose home.”

The family, who wished to remain anonymous, will be holding a gathering for him Monday at 6 p.m. in Town Square Park in Williams on the corner of E and 7th streets.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 530-458-0200. Information can be given anonymously.

Canchola was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camouflage hooded sweater. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 135 pounds.