Colusa County Sheriff deputies searching for missing 18-year-old man

WILLIAMS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an 18-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 27.

Officials said Jose Canchola was last seen walking from a home near Myers Road and Husted Road in Williams around 12:30 a.m. early Sunday morning. Canchola is described as a 6-foot, 135-pound, Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camouflage hooded sweater, according to officials.

Deputies have been searching for Canchola by vehicle, foot and air since Monday with the help of local fire departments, pilots and the Colusa County Search & Rescue Team, but have yet to locate him, according to officials

If anyone has any information related to the whereabouts of Canchola, contact the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 530-458-0200.