Fatal crash closes all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 near Elk Grove Boulevard

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Northbound lanes on Interstate 5 are closed just north of Elk Grove Boulevard after a fatal crash Saturday, according to the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

The details of the crash are still under investigation but at least one person was killed, according to CHP officials.

Officials said northbound lanes on Interstate 5 will be closed between 30 and 60 minutes. Officials recommend using State Route 99 or Franklin Boulevard as an alternate route.

This story is developing.